Amazon Echo Studio Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Amazon’s Echo range of speakers and audio accessories starts at Rs. 2,999 for the Echo Flex, but the more you’re prepared to pay, the greater the device you can purchase. If you have a high enough budget and want reasonably limited smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio is something you can pick. Priced at Rs. 22,999, this is actually the most expensive smart speaker in the Echo range, and promises sets from better sound to a feature-filled smart home experience.

The Echo Studio features a five-speaker system in a single package, and features the familiar Echo and Alexa experiences. Will that be enough to justify the Rs. 22,999 price, though? Find out within our review of the Amazon Echo Studio.

The Echo Studio is the largest and heaviest Echo speaker you can buy

Amazon Echo Studio design and specifications

Some of the newer Echo devices from Amazon have tried design, however the Echo Studio sticks to a familiar look and feel. The device features a cylindrical shape like the Echo (3rd Gen), but is really a bit wider and rounder near the top. It’s also huge; the Studio could be the biggest Echo speaker yet at around 21cm tall and 18cm wide.

Apart from its dimensions, it is also very heavy at 3.86kg. The weight only really matters when it comes to placement, since it is a wired speaker that needs to be linked to a power outlet to work and isn’t intended to be moved around often. The base of the Echo Studio is rubber, which helps keep it securely set up. Like other Echo devices, the Studio has a fabric coating externally, with plastic at the top. The Echo Studio is available in just one colour – black.

Another familiar element is the light ring, combined with four-button layout we’ve grown so acquainted with – volume up, volume down, microphone mute, and action. The back of the speaker has the power port, 3.5mm line-in socket, and a Micro-USB port that is used for service-related functions and for a wired Internet connection if needed (with a dongle in between). Near the underside is an opening that Amazon calls a ‘bass aperture’, which exposes the subwoofer driver.

The Amazon Echo Studio could be the most capable speaker created by the company yet, and the driver arrangement is impressive. There are five drivers – three 51mm mid-range ones firing to the left, right, and forward; a 25mm tweeter firing upwards; and a 133mm subwoofer firing downwards to the aforementioned ‘bass aperture’.

The ‘bass aperture’ is a big hollow portion just below the subwoofer

For connectivity, the device features Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth, and of course it works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. All of Alexa’s capabilities – streaming music, providing information, letting you shop online, various third-party skills, communications such as for example drop-in and voice calls – can be utilized on the Echo Studio.

Setting up the device is simple, using the Alexa app for the smartphone or tablet. There is also an integrated smart home hub, which lets you use certain smart devices from brands such as for example Philips, Anchor, Syska, Oakter, Wipro, TP-Link and many more, with no need for a different hub. Usefully, you can also link the Echo Studio to an Amazon Fire TELEVISION device wirelessly, letting you make use of the Studio for sound rather than your TV’s speakers.

Amazon Echo Studio performance

The Echo Studio is touted as Amazon’s best-sounding Echo ever, and it truly lives as much as this claim. We used the device for a couple weeks before writing this review; streaming music from various services and viewing television shows and movies on a Fire TV Stick 4K with the sound routed to the speaker.

Starting with this experience with music streaming, the Amazon Echo Studio is, as claimed, the best-sounding Echo device yet. The multi-driver setup created for good separation of frequencies, and having dedicated drivers meant that sound throughout the range was defined and properly separated. We were also quite impressed with the mid-range, with the three drivers intended for this handling elements of the lows and highs capably.

Listening to Dance Wiv Me by Dizzee Rascal and Calvin Harris, we were particularly impressed with how distinct and crisp the vocals sounded. This is really a typical garage-grime dance number, and the dedicated tweeter and subwoofer ably handled the highs and lows in the track. We enjoyed the drive and excitement that the Echo Studio taken to this peppy track.

The Micro-USB port is for service functions, and in the event you want to connect a LAN cable

The subwoofer is particularly powerful, and the style of its aperture produces rather impressive lows. Listening to The Less I Know The Better by Tame Impala, we liked the rumble and extension in the bass, which gave the sound some character and made for an impactful listening experience that we’d are expecting from speakers a bit more high priced than the Echo Studio. It was with the capacity of getting very loud, and also at high volumes, the sound stayed clean.

Another impressive part of the sound is its quality even well beyond your sweet spot. While most single-box speakers only sound good when within eyeshot of the speaker it self, the Amazon Echo Studio sounded decent even from the distance with walls between.

The Amazon Echo Studio supports HD and 3D music, along side Sony’s 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos Music standards. For now though, none of the formats are officially supported by any streaming services in India, so we weren’t in a position to test them. Various sound formats including Dolby Atmos are supported, and this works with some content in India; we were able to make use of the feature when streaming some video on Netflix on our Fire TV Stick 4K.

As a speaker for Television shows and movies, the Amazon Echo Studio truly makes its element. The sound certainly was not on par with what an excellent home theatre system or perhaps a workable soundbar such as the Sony HT-X8500 can deliver, nonetheless it was decent nonetheless. The experience was a definite improvement over what we could hear from a few of the TVs that individuals reviewed recently, including the Mi TV 4X 55.

The Echo Studio can be used with Amazon Fire TV devices

The sound is wide and spacious, working well even yet in large rooms. The dedicated mid-range drivers are well utilised in this manner, providing clear and crisp voices, whilst the subwoofer does its bit to add to the atmosphere in action-packed Television shows and movies. Perhaps its only real weakness of the Echo Studio is it is a one-piece speaker, and stereo separation isn’t quite as capable as what we’d hear on an effective two-channel setup. It is achievable to link two Echo Studio speakers in a stereo setup, but that could drive the purchase price up to Rs. 46,000.

The link with our Fire TV Stick wasn’t without its problems, though. Setup was easy, and these products are user friendly together, but we did experience occasional lag in the sound even when utilizing a fast Internet connection, specially with the YouTube app. This issue could be fixed by rebooting both the Echo Studio and Fire TELEVISION Stick, however it did resurface a few times.

When working correctly, the Amazon Echo Studio held a reliable connection, with the Fire TV Stick’s remote controlling its volume for convenient adjustments. Dolby Atmos did not quite sound as impressive as on a proper soundbar (or even an integrated soundbar like on the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro), however it did make sound feel a bit wider and more step-by-step than utilizing a TV’s basic speakers.

The Echo Studio is with the capacity of listening for the ‘Alexa’ wake-word, and its microphones can get voice commands from distances and angles that we thought weren’t feasible for a smart speaker before. The device can be said to calibrate its sound every couple of seconds based on the environment, although we didn’t hear any noticeable evidence of this.

The familiar four-button setup gives you basic hardware get a grip on over the Echo Studio

Verdict

At Rs. 22,999, the Amazon Echo Studio is the priciest Echo speaker yet. It’s also the very best one yet, and produces a better Echo experience than we’ve had to date. Although linking an Echo speaker with a Fire TELEVISION Stick is not a new feature, it’s one which has only truly made sense with the Echo Studio. The core Echo experience – that is, utilizing it as an intelligent speaker for music – is enjoyable as well.

Although not quite just like a proper multi-channel speaker setup or a soundbar, the Amazon Echo Studio is a lot more capable than anything else in the Echo lineup, and sounds significantly better than any smart speaker we’ve heard to date. The size, multi-driver setup, and full Alexa suite of features, along with the fact that it works well with a Fire TV Stick, make this a useful device that’s justifiable for the price.

Amazon Echo Studio Price: Rs. 22,999

