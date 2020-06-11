Amazon, eBay Ordered by US EPA to Stop Selling Unsafe COVID-19 Products: Report

E-commerce companies Amazon and eBay have been instructed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to stop trying to sell unproven or unsafe disinfectants, including services and products falsely marketed as killing COVID-19, on the platforms, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The EPA issued orders directing the companies to stop trying to sell or distributing 70 services and products, including sprays, lanyards along with other products touted as “preventing epidemics”, the report said.

The companies are expected to eliminate the products from their internet sites and to certify they’ve done so, the report said.

“We are removing the products in question and are taking action against the bad actors who listed them,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an email statement.

The company is rolling out specific tools for COVID-19 that scan product detail pages for just about any inaccurate claims that their initial filters may have missed, the spokesperson added.

The EPA and eBay failed to immediately respond to emailed requests for comment from Reuters.

