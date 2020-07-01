Amazon driver fed up with the long hours and bad pay quits mid-shift, abandons his truck

Derick Lancaster (pictured), 22, of Michigan, quit his Amazon delivery job mid-shift on Monday and abandoned the truck with the keys in the ignition because that he was fed up with the company’s long hours

A 22-year-old Michigan man quit his Amazon delivery job mid-shift on Monday and abandoned the truck with the keys in the ignition because he was fed up with working long hours and delivering hundreds of packages a day just for $15.50 per hour.

Derick Lancaster shared on Twitter he left the package-filled truck at a gas station in Detroit and used a rideshare car to have home.

‘I quit amazon f**k that driving sh*t i left the van on 12 mile and Southfield y’all might have that b**ch and it’s full of gas wit the keys in the IGNITION,’ Lancaster tweeted Monday afternoon.

Lancaster told The Detroit News that he’d been doing work for the company five months before that he called it quits because of the long shifts.

‘I was making 200-300 stops each day, and I simply couldn’t take action anymore,’ he said.

‘I was working from 9 in the morning to about 10 at night, and I couldn’t do it anymore.’

Lancaster said he first began as a warehouse worker, before transitioning into delivery.

He said while working in the warehouse, that he was being paid well, but ‘you work for each and every penny if you are delivering’.

Lancaster, who had been based out of Amazon’s Hazel Park station, told the Detroit News that warehouse workers have a group schedule, but delivery drivers can’t go back home until all their packages have made it for their destinations.

He told WXYZ that he is paid $15.50 per hour to provide sometimes a huge selection of packages.

‘It was days I had to provide 158, 212, and it just kept going up and up,’ that he said.

During the interview, Lancaster said he wasn’t focused on customers being upset about their packages, saying: ‘They’re going to have them regardless.’

He did say that he’s unsure if the van was returned to Amazon, but says it likely was not stolen because the company has ‘trackers on the trucks, so it’s nothing like someone could just take off with it’.

Employees at the gas station where Lancaster reportedly left the van said they weren’t alert to it being abandoned.

In a statement, Amazon said that Lancaster’s behavior ‘does perhaps not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners’.

‘We are taking this matter seriously, and have investigated the matter and are taking appropriate action.’

Lancaster did admit that what he did was ‘immature and irresponsible on my end’, but at the same time, ‘enough is enough’.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has repeatedly come under fire for what former employees have called ‘unsafe’ working conditions.

During the first 3 months of the pandemic spreading across the US beginning mid-March, employees who spoke out about alleged unsafe conditions were sacked by the company.

Tech worker Emily Cunningham was one of several employees fired after criticizing Amazon.

Maren Costa, Bashir Mohamed and Christian Smalls were all also let go after raising health and safety concerns.

One of the sacked Amazon whistleblowers has said staff are in continued threat of COVID-19 since it is impossible for them to socially distance in warehouses.

This is probable still an issue particularly in states where cases have recently spiked.

States like Florida, Texas and California have experienced their coronavirus cases climb significantly within the the other day, prompting the states to reverse their reopening schedule and close bars and restaurants.