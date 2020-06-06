Amazon distribution center collapses in massive fire as 40 workers scramble to safety – Armenian News

A massive fire destroyed a Southern California distribution facility that was used to ship objects to Amazon clients on Friday morning.

Incredibly there have been no accidents and as 40 workers ran for his or her lives as the warehouse collapsed in the blaze.

Half-a-dozen fire departments have been unable to cease flames from destroying the sprawling construction in Redlands, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

The close by 10 Freeway was shut down in each instructions for a number of hours as flames shot excessive into the air, the Daily Mail studies.

The facility operated by the worldwide logistics and provide chain firm Kuehne & Nagel was devoted to servicing Amazon. Business and buyer orders will probably be fulfilled from different websites, spokesman Dominique Nadelhofer mentioned in an e-mail.

“We are not aware of any injuries and understand that everyone was safely evacuated,” Nadelhofer mentioned.