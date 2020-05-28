Amazon.com is down for many in the US

Amazon.com seems to be down for many individuals in the US. A lot of Verge staffers are unable to entry the web site, and there are countless user reports of an outage across the country pouring in on Downdetector.

It’s not unprecedented for Amazon’s web companies to have an outage. In 2017, Amazon’s extensively used cloud computing division, AWS, had an outage that took down many different companies and web sites that relied on it. But it is exceedingly uncommon for Amazon’s principal e-commerce web site to go down like this.

We’ve reached out to the firm for extra data, together with whether or not this outage is extending past the US and whether or not it impacts different platforms like AWS, Prime Video, or Twitch.

Developing…