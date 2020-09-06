Amazon.com bans foreign sales of seeds in U.S. amid mystery packages

SUBMIT PICTURE:Amazon com’s logo design is seen at Amazon Japan’s office complex in Tokyo, Japan,Aug 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) -Amazon com Inc stated it has actually prohibited foreign sales of seeds in the United States after thousands of Americans got unsolicited packages of seeds in their mail boxes, mainly postmarked fromChina

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in July recognized more than a lots plant types varying from early morning magnificences to mustard in the bags of unsolicitedseeds It cautioned Americans not to plant theseeds

According to plant specialists, seeds from other parts of the world might be non-native ranges that damage product crops.

“Moving forward, we are only permitting the sale of seeds by sellers who are based in the U.S.,” Amazon stated in an emailed declaration onSaturday

The business altered its policy on seed sales onWednesday The policy modification was initially reported by theWall Street Journal

The business included that sellers who do not follow its standards will go through action, consisting of possible elimination of their accounts.

According to Amazon’s policy websites, the restriction encompasses plants and plant items.

The USDA in July stated the packages were more than likely part of a “brushing” rip-off, in which individuals get unsolicited products from a seller who then posts incorrect favorable consumer examines to improvesales

In an upgrade onAug 11, Osama El-Lissy, a deputy administrator for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection …