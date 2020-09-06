Amazon.com bans foreign sales of seeds in U.S. amid mystery packages By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE:Amazon com’s logo design is seen at Amazon Japan’s office complex in Tokyo



(Reuters) -Amazon com Inc (NASDAQ:-RRB- stated it has actually prohibited foreign sales of seeds in the United States after thousands of Americans got unsolicited packages of seeds in their mail boxes, primarily postmarked from China.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in July recognized more than a lots plant types varying from early morning splendors to mustard in the bags of unsolicitedseeds It cautioned Americans not to plant the seeds.

According to plant professionals, seeds from other parts of the world might be non-native ranges that damage product crops.

“Moving forward, we are only permitting the sale of seeds by sellers who are based in the U.S.,” Amazon stated in an emailed declaration onSaturday

The business altered its policy on seed sales onWednesday The policy modification was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The business included that sellers who do not follow its standards will go through action, consisting of possible elimination of their accounts.

According to Amazon’s policy websites, the restriction reaches plants and plant items.

The USDA in July stated the packages were more than likely part of a “brushing” rip-off, in which individuals get unsolicited products from a.