Amazon.com $10 Gift Card – Pack of 10 Mini Envelopes

Price: $100.00
(as of Aug 10,2020 10:49:36 UTC – Details)
From the manufacturer
High quality products for any occasion
Detailed finishes and superior materials make your gift special.
Perfect for birthdays, weddings, baby showers, holidays or corporate events.
Free and fast shipping
Free one-day shipping (where available).
Free same-day delivery for Prime Members (where available).
How do I add a gift message? Will my gift message print on the card?
Add a gift card to your cart and check “This is a gift” or select “Add a gift receipt” at checkout to select and edit gift options. The gift message will be printed on a separate physical packing slip and not on the gift card product.
Will the gift amount be printed on the gift card?
Not necessarily, only certain gift cards have the gift amount printed on the gift card.
How do I check the value of a gift card?
To check the purchased value of the gift card(s), simply match the last 4 digits of the serial number on the back of the gift card to those listed on www.amazon.com/yourorders.
Other ways to gift
Gift card type
Plastic or paper gift card
Digital gift card
Printable PDF gift card
Ready-to-load gift card
Highlight
A variety of packaging
Deliver in minutes
Perfect to give in person
In a premium greeting card
Delivery method
Email, text or messaging app
PDF download
Speed of delivery
One-day shipping (when avail)
Within 5 minutes
Within 5 minutes
Two-day shipping (Prime)
Custom message
No
Yes
Yes
No
Gift amount
10 – 2,000
1 – 2,000
1 – 2,000
—
Gift amount may not be printed on Gift Cards
Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date
No returns and no refunds on Gift Cards
Gift Card is redeemable towards millions of items storewide at Amazon.com
Scan and redeem any Gift Card with a mobile or tablet device via the Amazon App
Free One-Day Shipping (where available)