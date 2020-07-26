Amazon Brand – 100 Ct. Solimo Variety Pack Medium and Dark Roast Coffee Pods (Colombian, Dark, French Roast), Compatible with Keurig 2.0 K-Cup Brewers



Price: $23.78

(as of Jul 26,2020 04:15:34 UTC – Details)



Solimo Variety Pack Medium and Dark Roast Coffee Pods are made from 100% Arabica beans. In French Roast, Dark Roast and Colombian blends. Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers, make your cup to order with Solimo coffee pods.

(40) French Roast – Dark roast coffee with bold, smoky notes and a smooth finish

(30) Dark Roast – Full-bodied coffee with a hearty punch but mild acidity for a smooth finish

(30) Colombian – Medium body and acidity complemented by a floral aroma for enticing depth

100% Arabica coffee

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385

An Amazon brand