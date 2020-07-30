Amazon bought Ring for market position, not technology, emails suggest

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee held its last hearing as part of its year-long examination into anti-competitive habits in the tech market. As part of that probe, legislators acquired around 1.3 million files from Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google ahead of their last hearing including the presidents of each of the business. Dozens of these files were launched on Wednesday, consisting of e-mail threads in between CEO Jeff Bezos and other Amazon workers discussing the business’s choice to purchase Ring.

“Feel good about moving forward with Ring due diligence, willing to pay for market position as it’s hard to catch the leader,” Jeff Helbling, an Amazon vice president, stated in an e-mail dated October 11 th,2017 Amazon formally bought Ring in February2018

.

Amazon’s acquisition of Ring not just made it simple for the e-commerce giant to enter house security services and gadgets, however it offered a brand-new outlet for its own voice assistant,Alexa After buying Ring, Amazon incorporated its Alexa voice assistant into the gadgets, permitting users to manage their video doorbells by means of voice and broaden the business’s position as a titan of internet-connected houses.

“To be clear, my view here is that we’re buying market position — not technology.”

But emails reveal that, at the time, Bezos saw the Ring’s worth as mostly tactical. “To be clear, my view here is that we’re buying market position — not technology,” Bezos composed in an e-mail thread 4 months prior to the business gottenRing “And that market position and momentum is very valuable.”

Bezos stated throughout Wednesday’s hearing that Amazon purchases up other business mostly for market position. “There are multiple reasons that we might buy a company,” Bezos stated. “Sometimes we’re trying to buy some technology or IP, sometimes it’s a talent acquisition. But the most common case is market position”

Amazon did not instantly react to a demand for remark.

Throughout Wednesday’s hearing, Amazon captured criticism from legislators who feared that the e-commerce giant had actually dipped into independent seller information to notify its own item choices. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon workers accessed sales information from third-party sellers to direct its advancement of private-label items.

Rep Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) asked Bezos straight, “Does Amazon ever access and user seller data when making business decisions?”

Bezos reacted that Amazon has a policy prohibiting that practice, however he could not “guarantee” her that “that policy has never been violated.” He continued, “We continue to look into that very carefully. I’m not yet satisfied that we’ve gotten to the bottom of it.”