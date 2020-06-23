Amazon launched a $2 billion fund today to advance technologies that may cut down greenhouse gases. The fund may help Amazon and other companies abide by The Climate Pledge initiative it were only available in September 2019. That pledge committed the business, and the others that sign onto it, to becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

Companies need tools to lessen, offset, or capture planet-heating pollution they produce

To become carbon neutral, organizations need tools to be able to lessen, offset, or capture most of the planet-heating pollution they produce. The $2 billion will go toward advancements in transportation and logistics, energy generation and storage, manufacturing and materials, food and agriculture, and reducing or reusing waste. Companies can express fascination with the funding via email.

“The Climate Pledge Fund will look to invest in the visionary entrepreneurs and innovators who are building products and services to help companies reduce their carbon impact and operate more sustainably,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a press release. “Companies from around the world of all sizes and stages will be considered, from pre-product startups to well-established enterprises.” Bezos announced his own $10 billion climate change fund in February.

Amazon also announced today that by 2025, it will depend on renewable energy for all its energy use. That’s five years prior to when a goal it previously set for it self.

Amazon pumped out about 15 percent more carbon dioxide a year ago

Despite its commitments, Amazon pumped out about 15 per cent more skin tightening and last year than it did in the season prior as its sales increased. It released significantly more than 51 million metric a great deal of CO2 in 2019, based on the 2019 sustainability report it released today. That’s compared to just over 44 million metric tons it emitted in 2018, that has been the first time it disclosed its carbon footprint.