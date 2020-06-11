Amazon banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the most recent tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly distinguishing people with darker skin. The Seattle-based company did not say why it took action now. Ongoing protests following a death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the US and how police use technology to track people. Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee to the handcuffed black man’s neck for a few minutes despite Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

Law enforcement agencies use facial recognition to spot suspects, but critics say it can be misused. A number of US cities have barred its use by police and other government agencies, light emitting diode by San Francisco a year ago. On Tuesday, IBM said it would move out of the facial recognition business, noting concerns about how exactly the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.

It’s not clear if the ban on police use includes federal police agencies. Amazon didn’t answer questions about its announcement.

Civil rights groups and Amazon’s own employees have pushed the business to stop attempting to sell its technology, called Rekognition, to government agencies, saying that maybe it’s used to invade privacy and target people of colour.

In a blog post Wednesday, Amazon said that it hoped Congress would put in place stronger regulations for facial recognition.

“Amazon’s decision is an important symbolic step, but this doesn’t really change the face recognition landscape in the United States since it’s not a major player,” said Clare Garvie, a researcher at Georgetown University’s Center on Privacy and Technology. Her public information research found only two US agencies using or testing Rekognition.

The Orlando police department tested it, but chose not to implement it, she said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon has been the most public about using Rekognition, but said after Amazon’s announcement Wednesday that it was suspending its use of facial recognition indefinitely.

Studies light emitting diode by MIT researcher Joy Buolamwini found racial and gender disparities in facial recognition pc software. Those findings spurred Microsoft and IBM to improve their systems, but irked Amazon, which a year ago publicly attacked her research methods. An organization of artificial intelligence scholars, including a winner of computer science’s top prize, last year launched a spirited defense of her work and called on Amazon to stop attempting to sell its facial recognition pc software to police.

A study last year by a US agency affirmed the concerns about the technology’s flaws. The National Institute of Standards and Technology tested leading facial recognition systems — though perhaps not from Amazon, which did not submit its algorithms — and discovered that they often performed unevenly centered on a person’s race, gender or age.

Buolamwini on Wednesday called Amazon’s announcement a “welcomed though unexpected announcement.”

“Microsoft also needs to take a stand,” she wrote in an emailed statement. “More importantly our lawmakers need to step up” to rein in harmful deployments of the technologies.

Microsoft has been vocal concerning the need to regulate facial recognition to prevent human rights abuses but hasn’t said it wouldn’t sell it to law enforcement. The company did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Amazon began attracting attention from the American Civil Liberties Union and privacy advocates after it introduced Rekognition in 2016 and began pitching it to law enforcement. But experts like Garvie say many US agencies depend on facial recognition technology built by businesses that are not aswell known, such as for example Tokyo-based NEC, Chicago-based Motorola Solutions or the European companies Idemia, Gemalto and Cognitec.

Amazon isn’t abandoning facial recognition altogether. The company said organisations, such as for example those that use Rekognition to greatly help find young ones who are missing or sexually exploited, will still gain access to the technology.

This week’s announcements by Amazon and IBM follow a push by Democratic lawmakers to pass a sweeping police reform package in Congress that could include restrictions on the use of facial recognition, especially in police human anatomy cameras. Though not widely used in the US, the chance of cameras that could monitor crowds and identify people in real time have attracted bipartisan concern.

The tech industry has struggled outright bans of facial recognition, however, many companies have called for federal laws that could set guidelines for responsible use of the technology.

“It is becoming clear that the absence of consistent national rules will delay getting this valuable technology into the hands of law enforcement, slowing down investigations and making communities less safe,” said Daniel Castro, vice president of the industry-backed Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, that has advocated for facial recognition providers.

Ángel Díaz, legal counsel at New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice, said that he welcomed Amazon’s moratorium but said it “should have come sooner given numerous studies showing that the technology is racially biased.”

“We agree that Congress needs to act, but local communities should also be empowered to voice their concerns and decide if and how they want this technology deployed at all,” that he said.