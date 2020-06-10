Amazon bans police from using its facial recognition technology for the next year

Amazon is announcing a one-year moratorium on allowing law enforcement to make use of its controversial Rekognition facial recognition platform, the e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.

The news comes just two days after IBM said it would no further offer, develop, or research facial recognition technology, citing potential human rights and privacy abuses and research indicating facial recognition tech is biased along lines of age, race, and ethnicity.

Amazon did not offer a reason for the decision, although it says it will carry on providing the software to civil rights organizations focused on missing and exploited kids and combating human trafficking. The unspoken context here of course is the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by former Minnesota police officers, and ongoing protests around the US and the globe against racism and systemic police brutality.

Amazon has faced constant criticism over the years for trying to sell access to Rekognition to police departments despite artificial intelligence researchers, activists, and lawmakers citing concerns about the lack of oversight into how the tech is used in investigations and potential integrated bias that means it is unreliable and ripe for racial discrimination.

Here’s Amazon’s full note on the one-year ban:

We’re implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of Amazon’s facial recognition technology. We will continue steadily to allow businesses like Thorn, the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and Marinus Analytics to make use of Amazon Rekognition to help rescue human trafficking victims and reunite missing children making use of their families. We’ve advocated that governments should set up stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to undertake this challenge. We hope this one-year moratorium may possibly give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested.

