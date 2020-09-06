Amazon bans foreign sales of seeds in the US due to mystery packages



The unknown seeds appear to have actually been published from China to US addresses





Amazon states it has actually prohibited foreign sales of seeds in the US after thousands of Americans got unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail, a lot of from China.

The online retail giant informed the BBC that it will now just permit the sale of seeds by sellers based in the US.

US authorities stated garden enthusiasts ought to not plant seeds of unidentified origin.

The packages are thought to be part of a worldwide “brushing” fraud to gain favorable evaluations for online offering websites.

Amazon’s brand-new standards, in impact given that 3 September, likewise restrict the sale of seeds within America by non-US homeowners. It included that sellers might be prohibited if they do not follow the brand-new standards.

But the merchant has actually not validated if its restriction will extend to other nations.

News of the policy modification was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.

At least 14 plant types have actually been determined amongst the mystery packages, consisting of mint, lavender and roses.