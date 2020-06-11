Amazon bans facial recognition tech from police for one year

Amazon is issuing a one-year moratorium on the use of its facial recognition technology for legal reasons enforcement

The announcement uses IBM said it was pulling its use facial recognition tech, urging ‘national dialogue’

Discussions around the technology have come to the fore in light of Black Lives Matter protests

Amazon says it will ban law enforcement agencies from which consists of facial recognition for one year, allowing US lawmakers time to introduce legislation to modify the use of the technology.

The moratorium comes merely a day after IBM said it would discontinue its development of “general purpose” facial recognition or analysis software in a letter to Congress, where it urged a “national dialogue” on usage of the technology by police and government agencies like the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

IBM cited concerts that use of the technology was unregulated, and could be utilized for mass surveillance and racial profiling. Despite advances in AI and progress toward representative data sets, facial recognition technology is widely seen to be biased such as age, gender, race and ethnicity.

Amazon’s Rekognition software has been employed by police departments in the US, and is one of the greatest players in the field, among smaller firms such as for instance Clearview AI, which was told to stop using images from social media, and which also sells its tech to police agencies.

Talking to TechHQ, Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate at Comparitech.com called Amazon’s decision “welcome news” in light of the objectives of the Black Lives Matter movement: “at this critical moment in our history, now is perhaps not the time to empower police with the ability to identify protesters or restrict freedoms of movement and assembly.

“We need more regulation that stipulates how, when, where, and in what context police are allowed to use face recognition, and with whom the police can share face recognition data. Allowing police to purchase face recognition services without oversight could have serious consequences, both predictable and unforeseen.”

Long missing the mark?

Despite being a “leader” in the facial recognition market, demonstrations of Rekognition have shown that it lacks accuracy in identifying individuals.

A study in May this year found the AI software – which identifies individuals from their facial structure – incorrectly matched more than 100 photos of politicians in the united kingdom and US to police mugshots. In 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) found 28 false matches between US Congress members and pictures of men and women arrested for a crime.

Discussion around the flaws of facial recognition gathered pace following the release of a study by MIT which found that technology offered by three major technology companies were, with error rates of just 0.8%, notably better at accurately pinpointing the gender of light-skinned men, while for darker-skinned women, errors rates “ballooned” to a lot more than 20% in once case, and more than 34% in the other two.

The major technology companies for the reason that study all claimed accuracy rates greater than 97%, nevertheless the data set used to assess its performance was more than 77% male and much more than 83% white.

That study has been cited regularly in the context of facial recognition technology’s shortfalls, but also in wider discussions around ethical AI and the societal dangers of deploying programs that have learned from biased data sets.

A split study by researchers involved with MIT’s dedicated to Rekognition particularly, and uncovered similar results, which resulted in a rebuttal by Amazon officials in a series of blogs last year. According to an extensive group of AI researchers last year who said the technology should not be in the hands of police, efforts by the firm to clarify its technology “misrepresented the technical details for the work and the state-of-the-art in facial analysis and recognition.”

Even before this, in 2018, Amazon employees have regularly expressed concerns about the technology. An anonymous worker claimed a group of 450 employees had sent a letter to Jeff Bezos and other executives demanding the firm stop selling “a system for dangerous mass surveillance” to police and institute employee oversight for ethical decisions.

“On stage, [Jeff Bezos] acknowledged that big tech’s products could be misused, even exploited, by autocrats,” wrote the anonymous worker. “But rather than meaningfully explain how Amazon will act to stop the bad uses of its own technology, Bezos suggested we wait for society’s ‘immune response’.

“If Amazon waits, we think the harm will be difficult to undo.”

While Amazon have not confirmed whether federal agencies will still be in a position to use its technology, the firm said that next 12 months, it will continue steadily to “allow” its use by organizations such as for instance those utilizing it to identify human trafficking victims and get back missing young ones with their families.