Amazon and Mall Operator Look at Turning Sears, J.C. Penney Stores Into Fulfillment Centers

The biggest mall owner in the U.S. has actually remained in talks withAmazon com Inc., the business lots of merchants knock as the mall market’s most significant disrupter, to take control of area left by ailing outlet store.

Simon Property GroupInc has actually been checking out with Amazon the possibility of turning a few of the homeowner’s anchor outlet store into Amazon circulation centers, according to individuals knowledgeable about the matter. Amazon normally utilizes these storage facilities to keep whatever from books and sweatshirts to kitchenware and electronic devices …