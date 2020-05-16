Amazon Alexa Gets MyPedia Skill to Help Students Learn English

Amazon Alexa has acquired a brand new MyPedia ability aimed toward serving to college students study English. The MyPedia ability introduced to Alexa by Pearson India can be utilized by learners of all age teams who need to work on their information and understanding of the English language. MyPedia ability can be utilized on Amazon Echo good audio system, Echo Show good shows, and Alexa app on smartphones. Users will merely have to say “Alexa, open MyPedia”, or “Alexa, I want to learn English” to begin studying.

The new MyPedia ability in Alexa can show to be useful for the scholars who’re staying at dwelling for longer durations in the course of the ongoing lockdown. MyPedia makes use of tales, enjoyable info, trivia, quizzes, and rewards to contain learners in an interesting method in order to improve their curiosity within the English language. Learners can profit from the brand new ability because it helps them go ahead at their very own tempo and improve their creativeness.

“The mixture of interactive studying and the simplicity of voice interactions with Alexa will make this a enjoyable expertise for customers of all age teams”, said Amazon India executive Puneesh Kumar in a statement.

Additionally, MyPedia Reader storybook has also been launched by Pearson on Amazon Kindle. This book has stories by students who have written them on the basis of their own aspirations and experiences. The book is expected to help learners become more imaginative and learn the English language better.

Pearson says on its website that MyPedia is a learning ecosystem aimed at improving the way teachers teach and students learn where they integrating learning tools in a well-designed and scientific manner.

