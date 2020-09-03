Amazon Alexa for Residential will let the voice assistant power apartment complexes

Amazon on Thursday revealed Alexa for Residential, a brand-new program created to make it much easier for property managers and residential or commercial property supervisors to include Alexa gadgets to rentals to produce clever homes (smarpartments? smartments?). The business is billing it as a service “that makes having an Alexa-enabled home accessible for anyone, regardless of whether they rent or own their home.”

Property supervisors can supply “custom voice experiences for their residents,” and no account or gadget setup is needed. You do not even require an Amazon account. But if you do have one, you can “easily link it to access the full range of Alexa features, including the ability to call friends and family” and link to your music playlists. “It will all just work,” the business states, noting off a variety of convenient-sounding functions, like asking Alexa to advise you when it’s recycling day or play the news and weather condition. If you have your own Amazon account, you can connect it to handle the gadget in the system by means of your own Alexa app.

Amazon states residential or commercial property supervisors do not have access to any renter information, and voice recordings are instantly erased daily. If an occupant links their own account, their chosen personal privacy settings will use. They can unlink their …