Amazon ‘agrees to buy’ self-driving startup Zoox for over $1 billion – Armenian News

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has agreed to pay over $1 billion to buy self-driving startup Zoox Inc, Reuters reports, citing the Information.

The move is expected to expand the e-commerce giant’s reach in autonomous-vehicle technology.

The report bit.ly/3dwgauV did not mention the exact cost and added Amazon is unlikely to disclose it when the deal is announced, likely to be on Friday.

A most of Zoox investors are getting their money back, with some creating a positive get back, the report added. Lux Capital, DFJ and Atlassian co-founder Michael Cannon-Brooks are some of the investors.

Amazon and Zoox did not instantly respond to a Reuters request for comment.