Amazon adds two new color options for the Kindle Paperwhite: Plum and Sage

Amazon quietly unveiled hook refresh of the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite e-reader  two new paint jobs. The e-reader originally launched in Black, then in 2019 a Twilight Blue color was added. Now the color choices have doubled.

The new hues are dubbed Sage (greenish) and Plum (a purplish color). This mostly matters if your Kindle is in the buff, as the front of the device remains black. Cases aren’t mandatory as the device is reasonably tough, but its something to bear in mind if you do use one.









New colors for the Kindle Paperwhite: Sage and Plum

Unfortunately, the new additions to the color palette dont coincide with a promo deal, meaning that youre looking at the full $130 for the 8GB model and $160 for the 32 GB one (with Special Offers, aka ads).

Note that this applies only to the Wi-Fi model, the Wi-Fi + Cellular is still obtainable in Black only.









The original Black Color  Twilight Blue introduced last year

Below youll find links to the US, UK and German stores. The Plum, Sage and Blue colors aren’t available in Canada or India.