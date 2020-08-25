Amazon adds more executive diversity with appointment of first black woman to its senior leadership team

Alicia Boler Davis, who signed up with Amazon (AMZN) in 2019, functions as the business’s vice president of international consumer satisfaction. The appointment makes her the 4th woman and first Black woman to sign up with the respected senior leadership group, much better referred to as Amazon’s “S-team.”
Davis, a previous GM (GM) executive, held various functions throughout her 24-year stint with the automobile business– consisting of head of international production and labor relations. Along with Davis, 2 other Amazon executives will sign up with the senior leadership team: vice president of the eCommerce Foundation David Treadwell and John Felton, who functions as vice president of international shipment services.
Wilke, who signed up with Amazon in 1999, will be changed by Dave Clark, who is senior vice president of around the world operations.
Lack of diversity in leading ranks
Like numerous other tech corporations, Amazon has actually been slammed for its absence of diversity and gender variations in its upper-level functions. Many executive positions atAmazon are held by white males
Davis’s appointment moves the e-commerce giant towards a bit more diversity at the top. In December, Amazon added Christine Beauchamp, head of Amazon Fashion, and Colleen Aubrey, Amazon’s vice president of marketing,to its senior leadership team Prior to their consultations, Beth Galetti, senior vice president of personnels, was the only woman on the S-team
Last year, in efforts to boost diversity in top-level positions, Amazon adopted the “Rooney Rule” for its…