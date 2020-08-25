Amazon adds more executive diversity with appointment of first black woman to its senior leadership team

Amazon AMZN Alicia Boler Davis, who signed up within 2019, functions as the business’s vice president of international consumer satisfaction. The appointment makes her the 4th woman and first Black woman to sign up with the respected senior leadership group, much better referred to as Amazon’s “S-team.”

GM GM Davis, a previousexecutive, held various functions throughout her 24-year stint with the automobile business– consisting of head of international production and labor relations. Along with Davis, 2 other Amazon executives will sign up with the senior leadership team: vice president of the eCommerce Foundation David Treadwell and John Felton, who functions as vice president of international shipment services.

Wilke, who signed up with Amazon in 1999, will be changed by Dave Clark, who is senior vice president of around the world operations.

