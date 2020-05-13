Amazon adds a new ‘free’ section to Fire TV main menu

Finding TV reveals and also motion pictures that you can stream on Amazon’s Fire TV tools completely free with no registrations has to do with to obtain much easier. The firm is including a new “free” tab to the main Fire TV navigating bar. In this section, you’ll be able to search material that can be watched at on the house– besides managing advertisements– from applications like Pluto TV, Tubi, Crackle, IMDb TV, the CW, and also Amazon’s News application.

“Over the past year, we’ve received great feedback from Fire TV customers about their growing interest in watching free content and their desire for an easier way to find the free content that is available on Fire TV,” Amazon’s Michael Polinwrote in a blog post “We wanted to build a curated experience that provides a simple way for customers to find movies and shows they love while also highlighting apps that offer free to watch content they may not have known about.”

Amazon states the totally free tab will certainly be revitalized on a regular basis and also cycle in new material and also styles:

Most of the totally free tab contains a collection of curated and also thematic rows of motion pictures and also TV reveals from our material service providers. It likewise functions a collection of customized, advised rows of totally free motion pictures and also TV reveals throughout classifications like new, trending, and also preferred, along with a committed row for information material powered by the News application on FireTV

Roku, Amazon’s principal competitor in the streaming equipment organisation, has actually taken comparable actions by including a “Featured Free” section to its main menu that highlights ad-sponsored programs and also motion pictures.

One distinction in between both, nonetheless, is that Roku allows you conceal its totally free section if you do not ever before strategy to utilize it. There’s presently no chance to conceal the new totally free tab on FireTV

.