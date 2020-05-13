Amazon simply up to date its Fire HD 8 pill and is now providing three varieties  a vanilla HD 8, an HD 8 Plus and an HD 8 Kids Edition, which is an identical to the HD 8 however comes with a particular protecting case. All three bring faster chipsets, extra RAM and USB-C connectors.







Amazon Fire HD 8

The huge change comes below the hood the place Amazon put a new quad-core CPU clocked at 2.zero GHz which it claims will ship 30% faster efficiency than the previous-gen pill. The vanilla Fire HD 8 will now ship with 2GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB onboard storage which could be expanded through the microSD slot.







Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

The HD 8 Plus bumps the RAM to 3GB and additionally provides wi-fi charging capabilities, marking a primary for the Fire line. In addition, Amazon is providing a faster 9W energy adapter within the field and an non-compulsory wi-fi charging dock.

The shows alternatively are nonetheless 8-inch IPS HD panels, although the bezels at the moment are equally thick on all sides. Theres additionally twin audio system, 2MP cameras on the entrance and again and Amazons Fire OS on high of Android. Battery life is rated at 12 hours on a single cost.







Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

The Amazon Fire HD 8 will retail for $90 however there’s a two for $160 bundle. The HD 8 Plus will go for $110 and comes with 6 months’ value of Kindle Unlimited. The HD 8 Kids Edition comes with a base value of $140 bundled with a yr of Amazon’s FreeTime parental management and youngsters’ content material app. All three are up for pre-order and shall be out there from June 3.

