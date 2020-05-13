Amazon simply up to date its Fire HD 8 pill and is now providing three varieties a vanilla HD 8, an HD 8 Plus and an HD 8 Kids Edition, which is an identical to the HD 8 however comes with a particular protecting case. All three bring faster chipsets, extra RAM and USB-C connectors.
Amazon Fire HD 8
The huge change comes below the hood the place Amazon put a new quad-core CPU clocked at 2.zero GHz which it claims will ship 30% faster efficiency than the previous-gen pill. The vanilla Fire HD 8 will now ship with 2GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB onboard storage which could be expanded through the microSD slot.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus
The HD 8 Plus bumps the RAM to 3GB and additionally provides wi-fi charging capabilities, marking a primary for the Fire line. In addition, Amazon is providing a faster 9W energy adapter within the field and an non-compulsory wi-fi charging dock.
The shows alternatively are nonetheless 8-inch IPS HD panels, although the bezels at the moment are equally thick on all sides. Theres additionally twin audio system, 2MP cameras on the entrance and again and Amazons Fire OS on high of Android. Battery life is rated at 12 hours on a single cost.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
The Amazon Fire HD 8 will retail for $90 however there’s a two for $160 bundle. The HD 8 Plus will go for $110 and comes with 6 months’ value of Kindle Unlimited. The HD 8 Kids Edition comes with a base value of $140 bundled with a yr of Amazon’s FreeTime parental management and youngsters’ content material app. All three are up for pre-order and shall be out there from June 3.