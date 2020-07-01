Amazfit ZenBuds hit Indiegogo – noise isolating earbuds that help you sleep and focus

There are lots of TWS earbuds out there, however the Amazfit ZenBuds are different – instead of playing music, their main goal is always to help you get a good sleep through the night, focus throughout the day and find your zen.

The buds were unveiled at CES early in the day this year and went on to win a Red Dot Design Award 2020. Now they are on Indiegogo, seeking money for their initial launch.

You may have them for $69 within an early bird deal, their retail price will be $149. However, there’s only 10 units at that price, the next level is $81 (and it provides and eye mask).

The simplest use case for the Amazfit ZenBuds is to wear them and retire for the night. They will play sound from a varied library of relaxing audio, “from bubbling brooks to serene forests”. You can set a timer to automatically stop the audio or leave it on through the night. Here are some samples:

The buds alone can last as much as 12 hours, their charging case adds another 56 hours of play time (that’s 8 full nights of sleep in total, assuming you have the recommended 8 hours a night).

The buds will monitor your sleep, including sleep positions and heart rate. This also means that the buds know when you have fallen asleep, so they can stop the audio automatically (this is the Smart Playback feature).

But it doesn’t end there – there’s an alarm built-in that will gently wake you up. It begins quiet and gradually gets louder until you’re up (but it’s not loud enough to wake up somebody sleeping close to you).

You might want to keep the ZenBuds on throughout the day too. They have a noise-blocking design (plus the library of white noise also helps block distractions). The buds will notify you if an important call comes in, however, so you’re not completely cut off from the world.

These can also help you focus using the Pomodoro Technique, which helps you breakdown work in to manageable 25 minute intervals with short breaks among. The goal of this technique is to boost your focus and flow. There’s also a built-in breathing exercise if you have to relax.

Obviously, in which to stay your ear the Amazfit ZenBuds need to be very comfortable. Each bud weighs just one.78 g and is made to brace against your outer ear so that it won’t slip out. They also have soft silicone ear tips – the box contains four sets of different sizes, so you can find the one that fits you best.

Note that these can’t be utilized to listen to music, they only play sounds from the included library. Also, they can’t measure your heartbeat during exercise, this feature is available only while you sleep.

If you back the ZenBuds on Indiegogo now, your pair (or multiple pairs, based on which option you pick) will ship in September.