Amazfit X in for review

Amazfit is a brand name by Huami, primarily understood with its wearables and earbuds. Its most current task is called Amazfit X and is a clever band with a curved display screen. This futuristic-looking gadget was crowdfunded at Indiegogo and handled to collect almost $2 million from 12,000 individuals.

While the technique is uncommon for huge makers, the task is clearly a success, and we got a band with us to review it and to figure out whether Amazfit has actually handled to construct the next huge thing.

We got a circular box with the X twisted around what seems a charging stand. It looks charming however greatly large. Upon closer assessment, we understood you can separate it and utilize it as a routine exclusive battery charger.

The very first thing we see is the actually long screen that combines perfectly with the elastic band. Because of the type of the Amazfit X, the straps aren’t basic, however the bright side exists is an additional strap in package for larger wrists.

The band does not have any physical buttons however has 2 sensing units, one on each side. When pushed all at once (basically squeezing the band), it powers on and we existed with the UI. Thanks to the high display screen, there is a lot of details at look – that was the primary objective for Amazfit after all.

Feature- sensible, the X has whatever you may require from a smartband …