Amazfit T-Rex With 20-Day Battery, 14 Sports Modes Launched in India

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch by Huami has launched in India and it is available via Amazon and Amazfit India web site. The smartwatch was originally unveiled at CES 2020, back in January, and last month, the company announced it will be bringing the Amazfit T-Rex to India in the second week of June. Now, the smartwatch that carries MIL-STD-810G certification and boasts of 20-day battery life has made its way here. It can be acquired in four colour options and includes built-in GPS for better location tracking.

Amazfit T-Rex price in India

The Amazfit T-Rex will set you back Rs. 9,999. It comes in four colour options namely, Army Green, Camo Green, Khaki, and Rock Black. It can be acquired for purchase via Amazon and Amazfit.com and the company says the Amazfit T-Rex will undoubtedly be available in leading offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles across the country by next week.

Amazfit T-Rex price specifications and features

The Amazfit T-Rex includes a 1.3-inch (360×360 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is backed by a 390mAh battery that Huami claims, can last up 20 days in daily use mode. In basic watch mode, the battery can last around 66 days, but with continuous GPS use, the Amazfit T-Rex will come to an end in 20 hours. The company says it takes about two hours to fully charge the smartwatch. The Amazfit T-Rex is 5ATM water-resistant meaning it may sustain submersion in water up to 50 meters. This rugged smartwatch is MIL-STD-810G compliant and contains passed 12 regulations of military grade testing. It measures 47.7×47.7×13.5mm and weighs about 58 grams.

In terms of sensors, there is an optical heartrate sensor (PPG), 3-axis accelerator, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor onboard. For connectivity, the Amazfit T-Rex uses Bluetooth v5.0 and also has GPS + GLONASS. The activity tracking features include 14 sports modes and the Amazfit T-Rex can monitor sports heart rate, statistics of exercise duration, as well as other data aswell. It includes all-day heartrate monitoring and being a smartwatch, it can perform typical functions like showing notifications, weather, call reminders, SMS reminders, making mobile payment, and much more.

