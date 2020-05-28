Amazfit T-Rex to launch second week of June in India

Initially introduced at CES 2020 in January, the Amazfit T-Rex is lastly making its manner to India in two weeks’ time. The rugged smartwatch brings an AMOLED show, 20-day battery life, GPS and a MIL-STD-810 score. The official press launch didn’t specify the precise launch date for the wearable however simply that it is coming in the second week of June.

The T-Rex additionally comes with exercise monitoring for 12 sports activities with its PPG optical tracker and can be utilized throughout swims as nicely. It pairs with over Bluetooth with each Android and iOS and runs on the customized Amazfit OS. Sleep monitoring can be current.

If you need to know extra concerning the Amazfit T-Rex, try our personal detailed evaluation.