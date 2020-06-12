Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch arrives in India

After launching the Bip S in India early in the day this month, Amazfit today released the T-Rex rugged smartwatch in the country. It’s priced at INR9,999 ($130/115) and has four color options – Rock Black, Army Green, Camo Green, and Khaki.

The Amazfit T-Rex is up for sale through Amazon.in and the company’s official Indian site, and it will also be available for sale through offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital and Poorvika Mobiles from in a few days across the country.

The Amazfit T-Rex sports a 1.3″ AMOLED Always-On color display of 360×360-pixel resolution that’s protected by the Gorilla Glass 3. It is water-resistant as much as 50 meters and is MIL-STD-810 compliant for resistance to harsh environments.

The T-Rex comes with built-in GPS, has 14 sports modes, and features 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch can also monitor your sleep and works together with both Android and iOS devices.













Amazfit T-Rex in Rock Black, Army Green, Camo Green, and Khaki colors

Powering the smartwatch is a 390mAh battery, which Amazfit claims can offer 20 days of autonomy in a daily usage scenario.

You can read our Amazfit T-Rex review to learn all about it.