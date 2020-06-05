Amazfit T-Rex Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Start June 7 via Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch by Huami might be accessible for pre-bookings in India beginning June 7. The smartwatch from the Xiaomi backed firm is listed on Amazon, the place its pricing has additionally been revealed. It options an AMOLED show and 20-day battery life together with 12 army certifications. Currently, particulars on the precise sale date for the Amazfit T-Rex haven’t been shared. The smartwatch was first unveiled again in January and it was launched in 5 color choices.

Amazfit T-Rex worth

As per the Amazon listing, the Amazfit T-Rex is priced at Rs. 9,999. It might be up for pre-orders via Amazon beginning June 7, nevertheless, the precise sale date stays unclear. The itemizing additionally doesn’t reveal any worth gives. Customers can select the “Notify Me” possibility on the e-retail web site to get the most recent updates about Amazfit T-Rex.

To recall, Amazfit T-Rex was first unveiled at CES 2020 occasion in January. The smartwatch was launched in Ash, Black, Camouflage, Green, and Khakhi color choices.

Amazfit T-Rex specs

The Amazfit T-Rex encompasses a 1.3-inch (360×360 pixels) AMOLED show with Gorilla Glass Three safety. It comes with an optical coronary heart price sensor (PPG), 3-axis accelerator, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient gentle sensor onboard. Connectivity choices on the Amazfit T-Rex embrace Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and GLONASS. The smartwatch packs a 390mAh battery that the corporate claims can final up 20 days in each day use mode. In fundamental watch mode, the battery is claimed to last as long as 66 days.

Additionally, the Amazfir T-Rex has 14 sports activities modes and might monitor coronary heart price, statistics of train period, and different information. Other options embrace name reminders, SMS reminders, cellular fee, notifications and extra.

Huami claims that the watch takes about two hours to totally cost. The Amazfit T-Rex is 5ATM water resistant which means it may maintain submersion in water as much as 50 meters. It measures 47.7×47.7×13.5mm and weighs about 58 grams. This rugged smartwatch is MIL-STD-810G compliant and has handed 12 rules on military-grade testing.

