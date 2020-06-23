Amazfit Stratos 3 With Up to 14-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched in India

Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch has been launched in India with tracking support for 80 different sports modes. The company had teased the launch of the smartwatch in India, having been globally revealed in August of last year. The Amazfit Stratos 3 includes a circular dial and a transflective display. It also offers 5ATM water resistance and the battery can last up to 14 days. The smartwatch will be available in India from today.

Amazfit Stratos 3 price in India

The Amazfit Stratos 3 has been costing Rs. 13,999 in India. The company says the smartwatch will be available from Flipkart and Amazfit India website starting 8pm tonight, June 22. There is a single black strap option available.

Amazfit Stratos 3 specifications

The Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch features a 1.34-inch (320×320 pixels) circular dial transflective display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with four physical buttons, stainless steel dial, and a silicone strap. The smartwatch is powered by 1.2GHz dual-core processor, and pack 512MB RAM with 2GB of internal storage. The Amazfit Stratos 3’s battery is said to last 14 days when used in Ultra Endurance Mode and 7 days when used in Smart Mode. When using GPS continuously, the smartwatch can last up to 35 hours in Accurate Mode, 45 hours in Balanced Mode, and 70 hours in Power Saving Mode. The Amazfit Stratos 3 comes packed with 80 different sports modes, including snowboarding, skiing, outdoor skating, fencing, karate and more.

Sensors on board incorporate a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor. The Amazfit Stratos 3 has VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and Recovery Time Data tracking aswell. For connectivity, the smartwatch includes NFC, GPS/ Glonass, Bluetooth v5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. It can be 5ATM waterproof which means it may survive in up to 50 meters of water depth.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.

Affiliate links might be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.