Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch with dual OS launching in India later this month

After bringing the Bip S and T-Rex smartwatches to India, Amazfit is defined to launch one more smartwatch in the united states this month – the Stratos 3.

Amazfit hasn’t unveiled the launch date of the Stratos 3 yet, but we all know it will soon be after June 20. It will be sold through Flipkart along with Amazfit’s official Indian site.

Amazfit hasn’t announced the price of the Stratos 3 but it’s listed on Flipkart for INR17,999 ($240/210). We reached out to Amazfit for confirmation and were told the purchase price is incorrect and that the smartwatch will be priced lower.

The Stratos 3 comes with four physical buttons and sports a 1.34″ circular MIP TFT transflective color touch display of 320×320-pixel resolution, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Its human body material comprises 316L metal and zirconia ceramic bezel, while the strap is made of silicone.

The Stratos 3 features a dual chip and dual OS to make it suitable for professional sports and daily life. The smartwatch comes with 80 sports modes and is water-resistant around 50 meters.

The Stratos 3 supports four different global positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO) and it has 2GB of storage onboard for standalone music playback.

Other highlights of the Stratos 3 include 24-hour heartbeat monitor, sleep tracking, Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 300 mAh battery, that your company claims can offer around 14 days of autonomy in Ultra Endurance Mode.