Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Availability Teased

Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch is all set to launch in India soon. The company has teased its arrival in the nation, and has unveiled availability on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch was revealed In China last year in August. The wearable is touted to come with 80 different sports modes, heartrate monitoring, and built-in GPS. The company claims that the device can last up to 14 days about the same charge and contains 5ATM water resistance certification.

Amazfit Stratos 3 India launch

The Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 is all set to launch in India soon, but its exact launch date just isn’t known. The smartwatch will go on sale via the Amazfit.com India web site and Flipkart. Pricing and provide details ought to be announced during launch. The Amazfit Stratos 3 was unveiled in China with a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,900), plus it should be priced around the same range in India aswell. The wearable came in two models – Amazfit Stratos 3 Classic Edition priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,900) and the Elite Edition priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,900). The Elite Edition is sold with better quality metal – Titanium is employed for the bezel and Sapphire is employed for the dial.

Amazfit Stratos 3 specifications, features

Coming to the technical details, the Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch comes with a 1.34-inch (320×320 pixels) circular dial transflective display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. It comes with four physical buttons, stainless steel dial, and a silicone strap. The device is powered by 1.2GHz dual-core processor, and pack 512MB RAM and 2GB of internal storage. The smartwatch’s battery is said to last 14 days in Ultra Endurance Mode, and 7 days in Smart Mode.

The wearable comes filled with 80 different sports modes, including curling, snowboarding, ski, downhill ski, outdoor skating, indoor skating, cross country ski, fencing, karate, boxing, Judo, wrestling, Tai Chi, Muay Thai, taekwondo, martial arts, kickboxing, hunting, fishing, sailing, skateboard, paddle boarding, roller skating, rock climbing, archery, free training, equestrianism, mountain biking, BMX, cricket, baseball, bowling, squash, rugby, basketball, softball, gateball, volleyball, ping pong, hockey, handball, badminton, HIIT, core training, mixed aerobic, strength training, stretch, floor climbing machine, Pilates, flexibility, stair stepper, step training, gymnastics, yoga, ballet, belly dance, square dance, street dance, ballroom dance, and also Zumba.

Sensors on board incorporate a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor. The Amazfit Stratos 3 has built-in activity profiles like Ultra-Endurance Mode, VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and Recovery Time Data aswell. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. As mentioned, the wearable is 5ATM waterproof which means it may survive in up to 50 meters of water depth.