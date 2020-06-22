Amazfit Stratos 3 launched in India

Amazfit introduced its Stratos 3 smartwatch to the Indian market early in the day today. Targeted at athletes and sports enthusiasts, the Stratos 3 offers standalone GPS connectivity, all the standard array of sensors and trackers and up to 14 days endurance for a passing fancy charge.











Amazfit Stratos 3

It includes a round 1.34-inch TFT display with a 320×320 pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The casing is made of stainless steel whilst the strap is made of silicone. The watch can be water-resistant at up to 5 ATM and features four buttons on the right-hand-side for easier controls.

The Stratos 3 can track up to 80 sports including swimming as well as comes with a BioTracker PPG for heart rate monitoring. It features 2GB storage and on-device music playback. Theres also built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The Amazfit Stratos 3 is available from the companys website along with other retailers across India for INR 13,999 ($185).

