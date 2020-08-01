Amazfit Powerbuds TWS earphones launching in India on August 6 at INR6,999

Amazfit has actually been rapidly broadening its item portfolio in India for the previous number of months. The business brought the Bip S, T-Rex and Stratos 3 smartwatches to the nation in June, followed previously today by the Bip SLite Today, Amazfit revealed it will introduce the Powerbuds TWS sports earphones in India on August 6 at INR6,999 ($95/ EUR80).

The TWS earphones will have 2 color choices and will be offered through Amazon.in in addition to Amazfit’s authorities Indian website.





Amazfit Powerbuds will be readily available in 2 colors in India

The Amazfit Powerbuds featured a 9mm chauffeur in each earbud that weighs 6 grams and loads a 55 mAh battery declared to use 8 hours of playback on a single charge. Pair that with the charging case loading a 450 mAh cell, and you get up to 16 hours of extra playback time.

The Amazfit Powerbuds function double microphone for sound cancellation throughout calls and feature a heart rate screen which is their heading function.

The TWS earphones have Bluetooth 5.0 on board for connection and are IP55 dust and water resistant. Other highlights of the Powerbuds consist of removable magnetic ear hooks and touch controls.