Amazfit PowerBuds to be launched for Rs 6,999 (~$93) in India

Amazfit just recently validated that it will be releasing its PowerBuds in India on August 6. Now, the business has actually proceeded and exposed the cost of the gadget ahead of launch. The Amazfit PowerBuds will go on sale for Rs 6,999 (~$93) inIndia To recall, the item was very first showcased at CES 2020.

The Amazfit PowerBuds are geared up with an in- ear PPG heart rate sensing unit, magnetic sports ear hook, and ENC- dual-microphone sound decrease for calls, and more. They function 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and the portable magnetic charging case provides to 24 hours of music on-the-go.

Further, it features ENC double microphone that assists filter the background sound, guaranteeing call clearness. They are geared up with user-friendly tap control and in- ear detection, the music can immediately play or stop briefly when placing on or off the earbuds. These earbuds feature IP55 water and dust resistance score also.