Amazfit GTR Smartwatch with GPS+Glonass, All-Day Heart Rate Monitor, Daily Activity Tracker Rate and Activity Tracking, 10-Day Battery Life, 12-Sport Modes, 42mm, Moonlight White

Amazfit GTR smartwatch, a classic timepiece with modern features. The latest addition to Amazfit’s award-winning lineup of smart wearables, the GTR, available in 47.2mm and 42.6mm sizes, comes with 12 sport modes, GPS + GLONASS, 24-hour heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, and an unparalleled 24-day battery life, making it the perfect smartwatch for every occasion.

Smart sports tracking-includes smart sport tracking technology that allows you to record 12 different sports and fitness activities including running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, etc.

Keep an eye on your health and fitness with the Amazfit GTR that comes with innovative BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor to accurately monitor your heart rate 24/7.

Stay informed all day long with smart notifications and custom vibrations for your favorite apps like email, text, Facebook, etc.

Use the Amazfit GTR for 10 days on a single charge.