Amazfit GTR and GTS get daytime nap tracking with the latest update

A brand new update has simply arrived to some Amazfit GTR and GTS items. The software program model for the GTR is 1.3.5.77 whereas the GTS will get 0.0.9.12. Both variations of the software program, nonetheless, carry the similar new characteristic – help for naps over 20 minutes.

This should not be mistaken for the common sleep tracking – that is one thing these watches have been succesful earlier than the update. But some individuals prefer to take naps throughout the day and typically they’re greater than 20 minutes. That’s why Amazfit wished to provide you just a little bit extra perception into the way you sleep throughout the day.

There’s nothing new based on the changelog, although, so may as effectively go take a nap and attempt it out.

