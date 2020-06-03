Amazfit Bip S smartwatch arrives in India

The Amazfit Bip S unveiled again in January on the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has debuted in India. The smartwatch is priced at INR4,999 ($65/60) and has 4 shade choices – Red Orange, Warm Pink, White Rock, and Carbon Black.

The Bip S will go on sale beginning midday native time immediately by way of on-line retailers Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra in addition to the corporate’s official Indian web site. It can even be offered by way of offline shops, which embody Croma, Reliance Digital and Poorvika Mobiles.

The Amazfit Bip S is constructed round a 1.28″ Transflective Always-On shade contact show. It has a decision of 176×176 pixels and is protected by the two.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch comes with two editable watch faces and greater than 40 can be found for obtain by way of the watch face retailer.

The Bip S runs Amazfit OS and is appropriate with gadgets working Android 5.Zero or iOS 10.Zero and above. It options coronary heart price monitoring and is water resistant as much as 5 ATM. The smartwatch helps 10 sports activities modes, together with swim monitoring, and comes with Huami-PAI Health Assessment System that helps you perceive your bodily state.













Amazfit Bip S in Red Orange, Warm Pink, White Rock, and Carbon Black colours

Other highlights of the Amazfit Bip S embody Bluetooth 5.0, built-in GPS, app and name notifications, sleep monitoring, climate forecast, and music management.

The Amazfit Bip S packs a 200mAh battery, which the corporate claims can provide as much as 40 days of endurance in a fundamental utilization situation and 15 days in a typical utilization situation.