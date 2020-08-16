Amazfit Bip S Review – GSMArena.com news

Huami released the Amazfit Bip over 2 years earlier and previously this year at CES, the business followed it up with the Bip S, which looks comparable however features enhancements like Bluetooth 5.0 and a larger battery among others. I utilized the Amazfit Bip S for over a month and with this review, I’ll attempt and assist you choose if it deserves your cash.
Amazfit Bip S requirements
- Display: 1.28″, 176×176 pixel color transflective screen, Always-On Display, 64 RBG color range, 2.5 D Gorilla Glass 3
- Straps: Detachable TPU/silicone straps, 20mm width, 85- 110mm adjustable length
- Operating System: Amazfit OS
- Features: Real- time heart rate display, 5ATM water resistance, Sleep Tracking, Sports Tracking, Step Counter, Call and App Notification notifies, Idle Alert, Phone Finder, Weather Forecast, Music Control, Compass and World Clock
- Sports Modes: Outdoor Running, Walking, Cycling, Swimming, Treadmill, Indoor Cycling, Freestyle, Elliptical Trainer, Yoga and Rope Jump
- Sensors: PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Heart Rate Sensor, 3- axis accelerometer, 3- axis geomagnetic sensing unit
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0/ BLE, Compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+
- Positioning: GPS, GLONASS
- Battery: 200mAh
- Colors: Carbon Black, Red Orange, Warm Pink, and White Rock
- Dimensions: 42 x 35.3 x 11.4 …