Amazfit Bip S Lite launched in India for Rs 3,799

Amazfit has launched the Bip S Lite inIndia As the name recommends, it is the toned-down variation of the Amazfit Bip S that was launched in the nation last month. It will go on sale tomorrow, July 29 through Flipkart andin amazfit.com for Rs 3,799 It will be a flash sale that begins at 12 midday.

The 2nd flash sale will happen on 3rd Aug on Flipkart and the authorities Amazfit India shop from 12 pm onwards for a restricted period. The item is set to be readily available for the open sale in India on Flipkart andin amazfit.com, beginning 5th August, 8pm onwards.

Amazfit Bip S Lite specs

Weight:Approx 30 g (with strap) and 18 g (without strap)

Always On Display: Yes

Water- resistant: 5 ATM licensed (as much as 50 meters water depth)

Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass + anti-fingerprint finishing

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0/ BLE

Battery Life: Daily usage: 30 days

Screen: 1.28 ″, Resolution 176 ×176, 64 RGB color range, Transflective Color TFT

150+ Watch deals with (will have 40+ readily available at launch time, more than 150 enjoys to be published by OTA

Supported gadgets: Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above

Sensors: BioTracker ™ PPG bio-tracking optical heart rate sensing unit, 3-axis velocity sensing unit

Detailed sports tracking: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor biking, Outdoor biking, Yoga, Elliptical fitness instructor, Freestyle