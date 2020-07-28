Amazfit Bip S Lite launched in India for Rs 3,799

Amazfit has launched the Bip S Lite inIndia As the name recommends, it is the toned-down variation of the Amazfit Bip S that was launched in the nation last month. It will go on sale tomorrow, July 29 through Flipkart andin amazfit.com for Rs 3,799 It will be a flash sale that begins at 12 midday.
The 2nd flash sale will happen on 3rd Aug on Flipkart and the authorities Amazfit India shop from 12 pm onwards for a restricted period. The item is set to be readily available for the open sale in India on Flipkart andin amazfit.com, beginning 5th August, 8pm onwards.
Amazfit Bip S Lite specs
Weight:Approx 30 g (with strap) and 18 g (without strap)
Always On Display: Yes
Water- resistant: 5 ATM licensed (as much as 50 meters water depth)
Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass + anti-fingerprint finishing
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0/ BLE
Battery Life: Daily usage: 30 days
Screen: 1.28 ″, Resolution 176 ×176, 64 RGB color range, Transflective Color TFT
150+ Watch deals with (will have 40+ readily available at launch time, more than 150 enjoys to be published by OTA
Supported gadgets: Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above
Sensors: BioTracker ™ PPG bio-tracking optical heart rate sensing unit, 3-axis velocity sensing unit
Detailed sports tracking: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor biking, Outdoor biking, Yoga, Elliptical fitness instructor, Freestyle