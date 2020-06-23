Amazfit Bip Lite Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Amazfit recently launched its Bip Lite wearable in India, coming in at Rs. 3,999. This model is more affordable compared to Amazfit Bip which was coming in at Rs. 5,499 at launch. The new wearable claims 45 days of battery life on a single charge and is capable of heart-rate and sleep tracking. This device also supports activity tracking, which should assist you to log your runs. The main difference involving the two models is that unlike its more costly sibling, the Bip Lite lacks integrated GPS + GLONASS.

With so many affordable fitness wearables already available on the market, does the Amazfit Bip Lite have sufficient in terms of features, and does it deliver the performance and accuracy we’re looking for? We put it to the test to discover.

The Amazfit Bip Lite is with the capacity of tracking some physical activities

Amazfit Bip Lite design and specifications

The name says everything, doesn’t it? This is a toned-down version of the Amazfit Bip, and it has a similar design. The device has a squarish face with chunky bezels on all sides. Amazfit has plastered its name on the area below the screen. The Bip Lite has a 1.28-inch reflective always-on display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It also seemingly have an oleophobic coating which helps keep fingerprints off. There is a single button on the Bip Lite, on the right side, which is the wake/back button. You need certainly to swipe on the display to navigate through the UI of the watch.

At the rear, it includes a heart-rate sensor and two pins for charging. The Amazfit Bip Lite has a strap made from silicone. These 20mm straps are replaceable and you can swap them with other compatible bands of the same width. The supplied straps have a watch-like clasp rendering it easy to wear and reduces the chances of the unit accidentally coming off.

The heart-rate sensor on the rear protrudes slightly

Amazfit uses a proprietary charger for the Bip Lite. It’s quite large and looks a lot like a dock for the watch to rest in although it charges. While we can’t stand proprietary chargers, the Bip Lite claims incredible battery life which will prevent low battery anxiety.

We found the Amazfit Bip Lite to be comfortabl,e weighing just 32g. You will scarcely notice it in your wrist while wearing it, and we’re able to sleep with it on for sleep tracking without discomfort. The Bip Lite is compatible with both Android as well as iOS, and we used it with a Samsung Galaxy S9+ throughout this test.

Amazfit Bip Lite software

The Bip Lite requires the Amazfit app on your smartphone for setup as well as to relay information. We found the app to be easy to use, and syncing the watch with this smartphone was quick. Once connected, the app shows information about the amount of steps taken, sleep duration and sleep quality, heartbeat, and activity. We may possibly also set the frequency of heart rate detection, set alarms, and change the watch’s display settings. The app kept running in the backdrop on our smartphone but did not have a noticeable impact on its battery life. We found a lot of similarities between the Amazfit app and the Xiaomi Mi Fit app.

You can change watch faces on the watch itself. The Amazfit app has a watch face customisation feature nonetheless it failed to load for us. The UI on the watch uses a big font and icons which can make it simple to comprehend. We weren’t really happy with the screen it self though, because it had below-average viewing angles indoors. Outdoors, the reflective display can be viewed even under direct sunlight.

We found the touchscreen to be responsive, and we did not have any problems using it. The touchscreen disables itself after having a couple of seconds to prevent accidental touches, and you also need to wake it by pressing the button. The watch is capable of pulling notifications from your own smartphone and you may see them at a glance. The Amazfit app also enables you to narrow down the apps which will alert you on the watch. However, you cannot answer these directly, making the Bip Lite work more as a notifier than the usual smartwatch.

Amazfit Bip Lite performance and battery life

We put the Amazfit Bip Lite through our standard tests to see how it fared when compared with some of the other fitness devices we’ve used. We by hand counted 1,000 steps to check step counting accuracy on the Amazfit Bip Lite and were pleased to see that it registered 1,002 steps. This is fairly good and indicates that you could rely on this revolutionary product to keep tabs on your daily step goal. The Bip Lite didn’t register steps while we were driving or riding a motorcycle, which kept the overall margin of error very small.

Distance tracking was next on the list. The Amazfit Bip Lite does not have its GPS receiver so it utilizes the paired smartphone for location and distance measurements. We walked a distance we knew was exactly, 1km, that the Bip Lite registered as 0.85km. This could possibly be because of tree cover on our test route throwing the phone’s GPS off. Since the watch is totally dependent on the GPS accuracy of the smartphone, your outcomes might vary.

The Bip Lite enables you to change the interval for heart rate tracking

The Bip Lite can track activities including running outdoors or on a tread mill, cycling, and walking. If you do any of these things very often, you are able to set up a shortcut to trigger it by long-pressing the button. You may also set alerts based on your heartbeat alert, pace, and distance covered for all activities.

Continuous heart rate tracking is achievable on the Amazfit Bip Lite. You can set different intervals between 1 minute and 30 minutes for continuous tracking, We had set it to at least one minute for the whole duration with this review. We found it to be fairly accurate. In Activity tracking mode, the Bip Lite tracks the wearer’s heart rate constantly.

The Bip Lite also got our sleep and wake up times right. We were able to track our deep and light sleep phases. The app does offer sleep quality analysis, but we did not believe it is to be as detail by detail as what the Honor Band 5 reported.

Amazfit claims 45-day battery life for the Bip Lite which seemed too good to be true, also it proved to be over-optimistic. We had an alarm enabled, heartbeat tracking set to 1-minute intervals, only call and WhatsApp notifications on, the brightness set to 80 percent, and sleep tracking in use. With this pattern of usage, we got only 13 days out of the full charge. We found it to be acceptable however, not great. If you lower the screen brightness or set an extended interval for heart rate sampling, it will help improve battery life on the Bip Lite.

We found the supplied proprietary charger to be bulky

Charging utilising the supplied cradle takes over two hours when connected to a laptop’s USB port. We would have preferred quicker charging and a far more compact charger, since the supplied one is fairly bulky.

Verdict

The Amazfit Bip Lite is really a watch-like fitness wearable that does tracking very well while offering acceptable battery life. We like that the Bip Lite is feather-light and does not make its presence felt on the hand. Step and sleep tracking are accurate, and the Bip Lite can pull notifications from the smartphone. However, the display isn’t great in terms of visibility indoors.

For the selling price of Rs. 3,999 this device will appeal to those looking for a good fitness tracker with a more impressive display than what you access it the Mi Band 4 and the Honor Band 5. We would advise that you await a sale to pick this revolutionary product up, once we have seen it selling for under Rs. 3,000 recently.