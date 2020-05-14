Amazfit Ares With Octagonal Dial, 70 Sports Modes Teased to Launch on May 19

Amazfit Ares, a brand new smartwatch providing from Huami, will likely be launched on May 19. The smartwatch is claimed to include over 70 sports activities modes and its design has already been revealed by way of teasers. The Amazfit Ares is seen having an octagon-shaped dial, a color show, and silicone bands. The new smartwatch appears to be like to be positioned for the health fanatics and can include Firstbeat sports activities evaluation options, like VO2Max, Recovery Time Data, Exercise Load, and extra. Judging by the teasers, the Amazfit Ares will likely be a rugged smartwatch meant for the outside.

Huami took to Weibo to announce that the Amazfit Ares will likely be launched in China on May 19. In the launch date announcement put up, the corporate has shared a teaser picture, revealing the design of the upcoming smartwatch. Huami CEO Huang Wang has posted a separate picture of the Amazfit Ares within the inexperienced color, hinting at a number of color choices at launch. The teaser picture reveals that the Amazfit Ares will are available a Black color choice as properly.

The teaser Amazfit Ares photograph suggests a colored show with buttons on the sides of the dial. The dial has a novel octagon form, and the teaser put up confirms that there will likely be 70 sports activities mode inbuilt. It can be teased to include Firstbeat sports activities evaluation options, like Exercise Effect, VO2Max, Exercise Load, and Recovery Time Data.

The smartwatch appears to be a rugged machine, and can seemingly include mud and water resistance capabilities as properly. Huami lately launched the Amazfit X smartwatch with a curved AMOLED show and pressure-sensitive sides to navigate the user-interface. This wearable was made obtainable by way of the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform.