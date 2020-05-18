Amazfit Ares Teased to Offer Multiple Watch Faces, 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, VO2 Max Measurement

Amazfit Ares is all set to launch on May 19 in China, and Huami has been dropping a number of teasers operating up to it. New teaser posts on social media recommend a number of watch faces and a number of other monitoring options. It can also be teased to include 24-hours coronary heart price monitoring and VO2Max measurement help. The Amazfit Ares is seen sporting a novel octagonal dial. The firm had earlier teased that the smartwatch will include over 70 completely different sports activities modes to assist the health fanatic.

Huami has launched a number of teasers of the Amazfit Ares on Weibo, forward of its official launch tomorrow. The newest teaser poster shows the smartwatch in a black end, and the watch face exhibits climate, battery stage, step counter, date, and time. The rings within the center appear to be impressed by Apple Watch, and characterize the quantity of energy burnt, the steps depend, and the space coated. Another teaser poster means that the Amazfit Ares shall be waterproof, and could also be swim pleasant. The precise stage of IP certification hasn’t been talked about within the teaser poster. This poster exhibits a brand new watch face that reveals 24-hour coronary heart price monitoring figures on display.

A separate teaser poster exhibits VO2 Max being calculated on the watch face, suggesting that the smartwatch will include its help. For these unaware, VO2 Max measurement helps in figuring out the utmost quantity of oxygen an individual can make the most of throughout intense train. This helps in ascertaining endurance capability and proves to be helpful whereas cardio coaching. This new watch face has an analog-ish design, and has knowledge displaying up in small packing containers contained in the watch perimeter.

The final teaser for the Amazfit Ares hints that the show will not be too reflective and can supply good brightness even whereas open air below the brilliant solar. This teaser shows a special watch face displaying climate, battery life, date and time, and different particulars. The smartwatch is seen sporting two bodily buttons on all sides and these teasers recommend that one is for navigating again one step, and the opposite is to navigate downwards. The AmazFit Ares has been teased to are available Black and Green color choices, however extra color choices might launch on the occasion tomorrow.

