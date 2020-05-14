Amazfit Ares coming on May 19

Xiaomis sensible wearables subsidiary Huami is about to introduce its newest smartwatch dubbed Amazfit Ares subsequent week on May 19. Thanks to a brand new put up from the manufacturers official Weibo account now we have our first have a look at the system full with a few of its options which is able to embody sports activities monitoring with 70 distinct sports activities modes.

It incorporates a rugged design with a silicone strap. The watch may even assist Firstbeat professional-grade monitoring with particular modes for VO2Max measurement, coaching effectiveness and cargo in addition to restoration instances.

In addition, Huami CEO Huang Wang additionally posted a picture of the watch in darkish inexperienced shade along with the black one from the primary poster. Were anticipating to get extra particulars because the launch date nears.

Sources (in Chinese) 1  2 | Via