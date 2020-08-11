Amateur detectorist finds astonishing Bronze Age haul in Scotland

Written by Amy Woodyatt, CNN

A amateur metal detectorist has actually revealed a haul of Bronze Age items in a Scottish field, in what professionals are calling a “nationally significant” discovery.

The stockpile, which dates from 1,000-900 BC and consists of a total horse harness and sword, was discovered by Mariusz Stepien as he browsed a field near Peebles, Scotland with buddies on June21

.

Mariusz Stepien made the uncommon discovery at a website near Peebles, Scotland. Credit: Dariusz Gucwa

Stepien found a bronze item buried 1.5 feet under the ground, and reported his discovery to the Treasure Trove Unit after getting strong signals from the earth around the item.

Archeologists dealt with the website for 22 days, and found a sword still in its scabbard, embellished straps, buckles, rings, accessories and chariot wheel axle caps, in addition to proof of an ornamental “rattle pendant” that would have been connected to the harness– the very first to be discovered inScotland

.

“I thought I’ve never seen anything like this before and felt from the very beginning that this might be something spectacular and I’ve just discovered a big part of Scottish history,” Stepien, who has actually been discovering for nearly 9 years, stated in a declaration.

Stepien and his buddies camped in the field throughout of the 22- day dig, identified to witness the excavation from starting to end.

“I was over the moon, actually shaking with happiness,” he included. “I’m so happy that the earth exposed to me something that …