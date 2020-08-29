Amarjit Kiyam: Igor Stimac told me to call him if I need help

Amarjit Singh was all appreciation for his nationwide group head coach whose psychological assistance was vital for his healing from an injury last season …

Young Indian midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam’s worldwide profession was dealt a huge blow when he got an injury prior to the Indian group’s World Cup qualifiers in September 2019.

The Jamshedpur midfielder had actually fractured his arm in training and lost out on a possibility to reveal the world why head coach Igor Stimac had actually positioned enormous trust on a 19-year-old to take control of his group’s midfield.

He recuperated in a couple of months and returned to action at the turn of the year to play for his club in the Indian Super League (ISL). Looking back, the midfielder feels the assistance he got from the head coach of the nationwide group was vital for his psychological healing.

“It was a very unfortunate moment for me. It was my dream to play in the first XI in the World Cup qualification rounds but because of my injury, I got very sad that I would not be able to participate,” the gamer spoke throughout an Instagram live discussion with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

He continued. “When the coach (Stimac) came to the ground and stated to me ‘Amarjit, be strong. You will return more powerful’, all my worries disappeared. He even provided me his number and …