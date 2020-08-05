Amari Cooper explains why he chose Cowboys over Washington (Video)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 04: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys carries on in for a goal in the 4th quarter versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 37-18 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Amari Cooper’s choice to sign with the Cowboys was easy, actually

Cooper’s totally free company seems like a long period of time ago offered the NFL’s existing fight to even have a season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however at one point the Alabama item was choosing in between 2 alternatives– he might either go back to Dallas, or indication on in Washington for more cash.

Stealing Cooper from their competitors needed to be luring for Dan Snyder and Co., however in the end, Dallas had something cash can’t purchase: Championship pedigree. And in the end, that’s what persuaded Cooper to stay in Dallas, and re-sign on a financially rewarding five-year, $100 million offer.

Amari Cooper stayed in Dallas, however it featured a sacrifice.