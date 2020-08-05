Amari Cooper explains why he chose Cowboys over Washington (Video)

Amari Cooper’s choice to sign with the Cowboys was easy, actually
Cooper’s totally free company seems like a long period of time ago offered the NFL’s existing fight to even have a season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however at one point the Alabama item was choosing in between 2 alternatives– he might either go back to Dallas, or indication on in Washington for more cash.
Stealing Cooper from their competitors needed to be luring for Dan Snyder and Co., however in the end, Dallas had something cash can’t purchase: Championship pedigree. And in the end, that’s what persuaded Cooper to stay in Dallas, and re-sign on a financially rewarding five-year, $100 million offer.