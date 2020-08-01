Amar Singh: Modi leads tributes after Indian politician dies

Singh held large political power within the left-wing celebration till 2010, when he left the bloc to end up being an independent politician.
He was consequently chosen as a member of parliament in India’s Rajya Sabha by citizens in Uttar Pradesh.
Leaders throughout the Indian political spectrum commemorated him on Saturday.
“Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure,” Modi composed. “In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise.”
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind included: “Sad to hear of the demise of senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh. A man of many parts, Singh was an able parliamentarian. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers.”
Opposition leader Rajya Sabha likewise sent out acknowledgements, explaining Singh as “a fighter throughout his life.”
Singh had actually fought disease for a number of years however continued to send out messages on his Twitter page, commemorating Eid and commemorating innovative fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak hours prior to his death.