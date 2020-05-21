Amanda Stanton of ‘Bachelor’ defends driving from California to Arizona to get her hair done

The contestant from the 20th season of “The Bachelor,” who went on to seem on “Bachelor in Paradise,” had documented on her verified Instagram account touring with her 8-year-old daughter Kinsley to a Arizona hair salon.
In one other posting, the mom of two wrote that she had been staying house since March 14 and hadn’t even ventured to the grocery retailer.
“I hadn’t had my hair done since January and my hair stylist who I have been going to for years JUST opened her salon,” she wrote. “I thought I’d rather go when she JUST opened than later when more people had been there.”
She mentioned she and her daughter had earlier examined damaging for Covid-19 and likewise posted a photograph of herself with the caption “never been so early to a hair appointment in my life.”
Stanton once more took to her Instagram Stories after she was criticized for heading to the stylist, as others continued to quarantine.
“I was really affected by some of the backlash I received yesterday and wish I didn’t care so much about what other people thought about me or feel the need to defend myself sometimes (especially when I know I’m doing my best),” she wrote.
Stanton additionally wrote that sheltering in place has been tough for her since she is used to being energetic and that the nervousness had her “obsessing over character flaws and replaying/over analyzing mistakes I’ve made.”
But not everybody was bothered by her resolution, and the truth star mentioned she’d acquired optimistic messages from some of her followers.
“Aside from the backlash yesterday, I feel so much better that I got my hair done and Kins had the best day ever at the hair salon,” Stanton wrote. “She told me ‘this almost feels like a normal day’ and It made my heart cry happy tears.”