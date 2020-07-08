Amanda Kloots shares videos and photos from late Broadway star husband Nick Cordero’s phone

Amanda Kloots, the widow of beloved Broadway star Nick Cordero, is continuing to memorialize her husband on social media – this time sharing photos and videos from his phone after unlocking it for the first time since his death.

On Tuesday, the fitness instructor uploaded a montage of heart-warming photos and amusing videos to her Instagram story that were captured by Cordero in the last weeks and months of his life.

‘I just looked at Nick’s phone today [for the first time] and I’ll share some of the gems I found with you,’ Kloots shared with her 533,000 followers.

The slideshow of pictures she shared begins with a selfie of a smiling Cordero and his son, one-year-old Elvis, who’s also beaming towards the camera.

Dated March 16, the image was taken just over fourteen days before Cordero would be admitted to the intensive care unit at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital, never to reemerge.

Amanda Kloots (above), the widow of beloved Broadway star Nick Cordero (left), is continuing to memorialize her husband on social media

On Tuesday she began sharing photos and videos from his phone after unlocking it for the first time since his death. Cordero (seen right) died Sunday morning aged 41, adhering to a long and turbulent fight with COVID-19 that left him hospitalized for 94 days

The 41-year-old died Sunday morning following a long and turbulent battle with COVID-19 that left him hospitalized for 94 days.

On Monday, Kloots thanked her followers for helping to make her husband’s desire becoming a rock star a real possibility after joining her every day at 3pm during Cordero’s health battle to sing his original song, ‘Live Your Life’, in a bid to will him to recovery.

And in her posts Tuesday, Cordero’s love for song writing is created abundantly clear.

In a succession of videos, the 41-year-old riffs the blues on an orange electric guitar, crooning ‘You only love me when I say goodbye. Only the heavens above me know the reasons why’, improvising as that he plays.

Cordero, who starred as Sonny in A Bronx Tale, can be seen performing an acapella version of ‘One of the Great Ones’ from the Broadway smash-hit show in a birthday tribute to one of his friends.

In another musical video, the performer amusingly improvises a song as that he stands on a New York sidewalk.

‘You can make a song about anything,’ Cordero sings, proceeding to list and rhyme the objects and sights he can see around him.

The actor even makes himself laugh on a number of occasions. In one instance, he attempts to add his dog, Freddie, who he is holding, into the song but the pooch is being ‘camera shy’, he chuckles.

The slideshow of pictures she shared begins with a selfie of a smiling Cordero and his son, one-year-old Elvis, who’s also beaming towards the camera. Dated March 16, the image was taken just over two weeks before Cordero will be admitted to the intensive care unit at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital, to never leave

In a succession of videos, the 41-year-old riffs the blues on an orange electric guitar, crooning ‘You only love me when I say goodbye. Only the heavens above me know the reasons why’, improvising as that he plays.

In one image, Elvis sits atop Cordero’s shoulders as they both pose cheerfully in front of their ‘first car’

Intersected with Cordero’s v-logs, Kloots included a number of family photos. In one image, Elvis sits atop Cordero’s shoulders because they both pose joyfully before their ‘first car’.

Another shows a family group picnic in a California park from earlier this season, with Cordero sprawled from a blanket next to Kloots, who has Elvis nestled into her shoulder.

Throughout his battle for a lifetime, Kloots maintained a constant presence on social networking, updating her followers on his ailing health since his hospitalization in March, until tragically confirming his death Sunday.

And in the times since she’s got continued to share with you memories of the Broadway star in celebration of times they spent together.

Kloots’ Instagram story was preceded by way of a video montage she uploaded to her page early in the day Tuesday, chronicling her five-year relationship with the Broadway star.

The video, compiled by Kloots’ sister Anna, features a number of photos from 2015 to 2020.

‘Another video from [Anna Kloots] documenting Nick and I from day 1 till now,’ Kloots wrote on Instagram. ‘Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together. We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change.’

The montage, focusing on the years before Cordero’s nausea, is filled with videos of the pair dancing together, enjoying date nights, vacations, Broadway shows, and even includes celebrity cameos from the likes of Zach Braff, whom he and Kloots starred alongside in Bullets and Broadway.

In another musical video, the performer amusingly improvises a song as he stands on a New York sidewalk. ‘You can make a song about anything,’ Cordero sings, proceeding to list and rhyme what exactly he sees around him

Intersected with Cordero’s v-logs, Kloots included a number of family photos

Kloots and baby Elvis feature in a number of the photos and videos. In one clip (right), baby Elvis is heard chuckling as his mom sings ‘Jump Around’ to him, as Nick watches on, just days before being hospitalized

It also incorporates sweet photos of the couple enjoying their engagement, wedding and caring for Elvis.

Kloots and Cordero began dating shortly after meeting one another while star in Bullets on Broadway. They became engaged in March 2017 and married in September the exact same year.

‘We pushed each other’s buttons in the most effective of ways,’ Kloots wrote. ‘He would always look at me and say, “I’m the luckiest.” Well darling, I was the luckiest to access spend five years with you and to share a son which will always remind me of you.’

Kloots took to Instagram live Monday to execute a heart-breaking rendition of Cordero’s original song, Live Your Life’, for your final time.

As section of Monday’s broadcast, she also thanked her followers for his or her support all through Cordero’s months-long hospitalization, crediting them for helping to make his ultimate desire becoming a rock star a real possibility.

‘We played this song a lot yesterday in Nick’s room with him and we were singing to him and I kept telling him that he had the whole world singing his song and knowing who he was and what kind of an amazing person he was,’ a tearful Kloots said, wiping away tears beneath her sunglasses.

‘I just wanted him to know that his dream of becoming a rock star happened. And sometimes your dreams happen and you don’t get to fully embrace them, but Nick’s dream of becoming a rock star definitely happened and it was because of you guys.’

Kloots and Cordero (pictured in 2019) began dating soon after meeting each other while star in Bullets on Broadway. They became engaged in March 2017 and married in September the same year

Cordero’s death was announced by his wife Kloots in a heartbreaking post on Instagram

She added that the daily tradition ‘always’ provided her with a feeling of comfort too, helping her through her darkest of times.

‘There were days when I did not think I could get on social media and sing but I always felt better after I did. … It always made me feel better. Singing and dancing is an amazing way to have some therapy in your life,’ she said.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Kloots announced the tragic passage through of Cordero on Instagram.

In her emotional statement, she said she was still in a state of ‘disbelief’ and called Cordero a bright light who she couldn’t believe who no longer maintain her or Elvis’ life.

‘Life throws so many things at you,’ Kloots reflected Monday. ‘It could possibly be this awful virus like Nick had, you can lose your job, you could fight with a family member … all these things in your life that may give you hell. … Keep fighting, keep singing, keep dancing, keep living.

‘Thank you so much for all your support. I really, really, really appreciate it,’ Kloots concluded, struggling to hold back tears.

‘Nick left this earth with people around him that he loved, listening to music. I don’t think he’d have wanted anything else, and so i think we gave him a good send-off. I’ll miss him every single day of my entire life, that’s for sure.’